John Wesley "Bud" Johnson



Verdi - John Wesley "Bud" Johnson III passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in Plainfield, New Jersey on March 26, 1928, the son of Wes, Sr. and Dorothy Johnson of Armonk, NY. Bud joined the Marine Corps in 1945 and upon returning from his tour of duty, married his childhood sweetheart Gladys "Hap" Bailey. They shared a love for skiing and together moved West in search of better snow and bigger mountains, eventually settling in Mammoth Lakes, California where Bud taught at the ski school for Dave McCoy. Together they had a son named J. Wesley "Wes" Johnson IV and then later divorced.



Bud pursued a 23 year career with the Mono County Sheriff's Department in Mammoth Lakes, including years as a coroner investigator. In 1976 he married his wife of 43 years, Ruth Ann Milbrandt. After retiring from law enforcement in the early 80's they made their home in Verdi, NV.



Bud and Ruth Ann shared a love of nature and the outdoors. Their favorite times together were spent camping and taking Sunday afternoon drives exploring the scenic Sierras over a picnic lunch. Bud was an avid fly fisherman and tied his own flies. He embarked on a second part-time career of almost 20 years at the Reno Fly Shop teaching hundreds of locals to tie their first fly, in addition to working with the Truckee River Flyfishers and Nevada Department of Wildlife's Angler Education Program.



Bud is survived by his wife Ruth Ann Johnson, son Wes Johnson, step-children Nancy Ranta, Ed Milbrandt, Jennifer Edwards, Jeff Milbrandt, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Dot Young and nieces Wendy and Pam Young.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bud's caregivers at Atria Assisted Living and St. Mary's Hospice, in particular his hospice nurse Lexa, all of whom provided extraordinary compassion and care.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store