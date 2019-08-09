|
John William Fordham
Carlsbad, CA - John William Fordham passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 in the presence of his loving family.
John was born in Reno in 1943 and graduated from Reno High School in 1961. An alumni of University of Nevada, John earned a Masters degree in civil engineering during which he began his career at the Desert Research Institute (DRI). He retired from the DRI as deputy director of the Center for Water Resources in 1997. John spent his retirement visiting 52 different countries with his wife, Prella. When not travelling the world, John hiked the hills around Reno with his dogs, fished at Pyramid Lake, and took great pride in maintaining a large garden and the family home. He always had a project.
John is survived by Prella Ede Fordham, his wife of 54 years. He is also survived his son Stephen (Ilona) Fordham and grandson Zakary; son Mike (Liz) Fordham; younger sister Cathy Hansen; nephew Rob (Kathy) Harris; and first cousin Marcy Reddicks.
John was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marjorie Myles Fordham, and older sister, Patricia Harris.
A celebration of life will be held in Reno at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fordham Family Civil Engineering Scholarship Endowment #175449 with checks payable to UNR Foundation/0162, Reno,NV. 89557.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019