Johnny Rodriguez



Johnny Rodriguez was born on August 27, 1932 in Rieptown, Nevada, the youngest son of Jose and Maria(Reyes) Rodriguez. Rieptown was a notorious immigrant mining town near the Kennecott Copper Mine in Kimberly, NV.(near Ely)....Johnny loved growing up in Rieptown, known for its saloons, gambling and the varied ethnic mining immigrants.



In 1949 he graduated from White Pine High in Ely, NV. Johnny joined the Air Force in 1952 and was trained as a gunner on a B-29 bomber, but the Korean War was winding down before he was deployed to Korea. The G.I. bill made it possible for him to attend the American Barber College in Los Angeles in 1958. He then moved to Reno and married Nadine (Esterby) and had two sons Shelby and Kirby.



Most remember Johnny in his barber shop in the Santa Fe Hotel, next to the well known Basque restaurant. He had his own shop there since 1981. In September 2014, RGJ featured an article about his 60 plus year barber career and the many celebrities who frequented his shop. The feature title was, "Reno Barber Has Cut Hair Since Ike Was President".



Johnny was always well liked, especially for his sense of humor that made everyone smile. A great listener for his clients joys and woes, which endeared him to his numerous and long time clients/friends.



Several years ago, he had a tumor removed near his brain, however, that did not slow him down for long. He kept his single barber seat open until recently when his cancer returned.



He was preceeded in death by his parents, second wife Charlotte of 35 years, brothers Barry and Martin Rodriguez, and sister Helen Torres. Leaving his sister Della Amaya, sons Shelby and Kirby, grandson Colten, granddaughter Fallon and numerous nieces and nephews.



He will be missed and not forgotten by all whose lives he touched. Eventually he will rest in the Fernley VA cemetery.









