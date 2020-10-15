Jonathan Bailey



Reno - Jonathan Douglas Bailey, born January 19, 1978, beloved son of Douglas and Kathleen Bailey, ended his journey on earth Monday, October 12, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Scarlette—whom he loved "to the moon and back"; his parents, Douglas and Kathleen Bailey; his siblings, Jennifer and Jim Debenham; Joseph and Diana Bailey; David and ClairAnn Bailey; Anne and Shawn Odell; Emily Bailey; James and Mishala Bailey; and Karen and Ben Wallek; and twenty-five nieces and nephews, for whom he was their adored "Unca Jon."



Jon strove for excellence in all his pursuits, whether he was tucking in his shirt perfectly (no wrinkles!) as a little boy, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout as a teenager, or completing a bachelor's and master's degree in civil engineering, with honors, as a young man at BYU, second best was not in Jon's vocabulary. He took that excellence into his professional career where he acquired a Professional Engineer license. And he continued his hard work and dedication as a developer and broker, over-seeing the construction and development of many commercial and residential projects throughout northern Nevada.



But the role Jon adored best—the role he was made for—was that of father. Scarlette was his true joy, his everything. Whether he was taking her sailing, or skiing, or for a shoulder ride on a daddy-daughter hike, Scarlette was his best adventure buddy.



Jon—with his infectious sense of humor and brilliant mind—was everyone's favorite conversation partner. Jon—with his personal drive and focus on excellence—was an example to all of what it is possible to achieve with hard work and dedication. Jon—with his love of the outdoors and his eagerness to do all the things (biking, skiing, hiking, and most recently, sailing)—showed us that life is a glorious adventure. Jon—with his generous heart and fervent love for others—taught us what it means to be a cheerleader, a mentor, an encouraging friend. If Jon saw something you loved to do, something you were born to do, he set about supporting you to achieve it. If he saw a wish that needed granting, he looked for a way to grant it. All who have been fortunate enough to know him have been blessed by his goodness and light.



It is impossible to fill the void left in our hearts at his passing. Jon taught us that desert rainstorms are meant to be walked through, breathed in. Trails are meant to be explored, adventured. And people are meant to be encouraged, loved. We are comforted in our belief that we will one day walk in a desert rainstorm together again. And in the meantime, we will do our best to be a light to others as he ever was a light to us.



A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM till 9:30 AM with the funeral service to begin at 9:30 AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave, Reno, NV with an interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.









