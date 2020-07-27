Jonny Griffith



BORN BELOVED ON JULY 20, 2001



LEFT THIS WORLD BELOVED JULY 18, 2020



Jonny was born Jonathon Griffith, but always preferred to be called Jonny. Jonny graduated from Spanish Springs High School in 2018. He loved his job working with the elderly and seemed to just want to make them feel happy. Jonny sought joy in everything he did. He loved deeply and purely. He had an artistic eye and surrounded himself with beauty. He was a shining light. The world has lost a gentle, kind soul, the likes of which rarely walk this Earth.



Jonny is survived by his Mother Stacey Whitney Griffith, his sisters Jaycee and Kimberly Griffith, Grandparents Edward and Janis Whitney, Joyce and Larry Martin, Aunt and Uncle Kim and Brian Martin, Aunt Becky Durbin, Uncle Robert Whitney, Cousins: Sandra, Michael, and Joseph Durbin, Jakob Martin (Demi), Sage Gibson (Robin), Joey, Hailey, and Taylor, Tyler and Lukas Griffith, and many cousins and other family members.



Jonny was pre-deceased by his father Jeffrey.



A Celebration of Jonny's Life will be held on Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 4-6pm at MidSparks Events Center, 1745 Sullivan Lane. Call Melissa Duvall for details 775-789-4902.









