Reno - Jordan H Chappel, 75, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Reno, NV following a lengthy illness. Jordan was born on December 19, 1944, in Albany, CA. He owned his own business and loved to travel and spend time outdoors. He was a man of adventure, from hunting mule deer with his 6MM rifle to fishing for salmon on the Delta. Although he could be cantankerous at times, he had a kind heart and could always make his friends and family laugh relaying stories of his adventures. Jordan believed in living life the way he wanted. When he found out he was dying he told his grandsons, "I am not happy about dying, but I had one hell of a time while I was here."

As Jordan's health deteriorated, simple things with family became most important to him. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and relished being a part of family gatherings. He will be missed.

Jordan was preceded in death by his parents, Jordan (Duke) Chappel and Nadine Chappel. He is survived by one sister, Jordine; two sons, Brit (Darcy) and Jason; two daughters, Lindsay Swanson (Rob) and Sarah Muraweh; 7 grandchildren, Alexis, Haley, Charley, Tanner, Dominic, Ashton, and Zayn; and one great-grandchild, Zoey.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
