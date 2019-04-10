Services
Cremation Society of Nevada - Capitol City
1614 North Curry
Carson City, NV 89703
775-882-1766
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila
3000 Lompa Ln.
Carson City, NV
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila
3000 Lompa Ln.
Carson City, NV
Jorge Milton Pierrott Obituary
Jorge Pierrott, 43, loving husband and devoted father of two, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019, in Carson City, Nevada.

Jorge was born in San Sebastian de Yali, Jinotega, Nicaragua to Don Salvador and Dona Maria Adilia Pierrott. He and his family fled war in their home country, immigrating to the US when he was a boy and made Carson City their home.

Jorge's dream was to live a life of service, and he achieved that. He proudly served the Carson City Sheriff's Office, then the Nevada Department of Public Safety in multiple divisions, attaining the distinguished rank of Lieutenant. His commitment to education and law enforcement excellence led to his BA and MA in public administration. He taught many years for WNC and TMCC and provided police instruction throughout NV. Jorge was the embodiment of selfless dedication and service. He was admired for his noble character and gentle, patient wisdom.

He married his high school sweetheart, Lisa, and they were blessed with two amazing sons, Deagan and Ethan, of whom Jorge was absolutely enamored - his greatest pride and joy. Jorge devoted himself to his family, loved and protected his wife and sons fiercely, honored and adored his parents fervently, and admired each of his siblings affectionately. He loved to travel, but his favorite place was on the beach. He was always planning yet another family vacation, often to Mexico and occasionally Hawaii, where loving family and friends awaited his arrival. Jorge loved to create moments, events, celebrations and memories. He was always searching for opportunities to bring family, friends, and work-family together so he could highlight everything he found special about them, making sure others knew their great worth and that they were truly seen, appreciated, understood and loved.

Jorge is survived by his wife Lisa Pierrott, children Deagan and Ethan Pierrott, parents Salvador and Maria Adilia Pierrott (Carson City, NV), brothers Alfredo, Mauricio, Alfonso, Oscar, Salvador Jr., Vladimir, sisters Aminta, Nubia, Elisa, Aura Maria, Carol, many precious nieces and nephews, his law enforcement family and many other family and friends.

Jorge's family has received numerous calls, emails, texts from faithful friends asking how they can help. A website has been established to assist in covering the unexpected and necessary final expenses. Any contributions and messages of support to the family may be placed at www.JorgePierrott.life.

Viewing will be held at St. Teresa of Avila, 3000 Lompa Ln., Carson City, NV on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 8 am, and funeral services will follow at 10 am.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
