Jose De Jesus "Chuy" Mena
Jose De Jesus "Chuy" Mena - Left this Earth to be with the Lord and reunite with his beloved wife who passed 12 years ago. Jose was surrounded by his children and siblings the morning he passed on December 21st, 2019. Born on June 25th, 1962 in Guanajuato, Mexico, Jose was the oldest boy of twelve siblings. Jose grew up on a ranch helping his father Antonio and grandfather Ramon tend to the land. Known for his courage, at the age of 17 with the blessing his parents, he migrated to the U.S. in pursuit of his true love, Margarita. Jose and Margarita settled in Reno, NV in the early 1980's, married and quickly started a family. Jose enjoyed working in the kitchen and often shared his passion for cooking with his family. Jose was a sports fanatic and enjoyed taunting his children as a Dodgers and Steelers fan. Jose was an emotional and loving man who was intentional about reminding his children and grandchildren that he loved them "very much" daily.
Jose is survived by His mother, Apolinar Flores, 11 siblings, two daughters, Alexandra and Viviana, three sons, Antonio, Aaron, and Jessie, and six grandchildren, Isabella, Anysia, Isaiah, Levi, Zion, and Maggie.
We love you eternally and will forever be in our hearts and prayers. We are at peace knowing that you are with Mom, your "babe".
Memorial services will be held at Ross, Burke & Knobel (2155 Kietzke Ln. Reno, NV 89502 on Monday December 30th, 2019 from 6-8pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019