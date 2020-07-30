1/1
Jose John Gastanaga
Jose John Gastanaga

October 16, 1940 - July 5, 2020

Jose passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 5, 2020, in Washington state. His unique legacy will live in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria "Chickie" Gastanaga, two daughters; Dena Schmidt (Gerritt Schmidt) and Jessica Gastanaga, and his 3 Grandchildren; Nikki Avera, Gage Avera (Hannah Avera) and Keltin Gastanaga. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin F. Gastanaga and Lola Harvey, his brother Jake Gastanaga, and his son Martin P. Gastanaga.

There will be no services but those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to the Center for Adaptive Riding, a local non-profit managed by his granddaughter at: www.adaptiveriding.org.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
