Jose Luis Dominguez
Reno - Jose Luis Dominguez, born April 5, 1972 in Reno Nevada, died suddenly April 28, 2019. He was 47 years old.
He grew up in Reno and graduated from Earl Wooster High School. He worked as a bartender in his early adult years, then in construction/maintenance, and for the last 15 years in plumbing.
Those who knew Jose loved him and were blessed with his generous spirit. He loved deeply and family was of the utmost importance to him. He enjoyed cooking, working around his home, playing horseshoes, and watching his 49ers and Giants play.
He is survived by his wife Leora Dominguez, daughters Isabella Spinelli Dominguez and Bryanna Tully, son Micah Bienhoff, mother Joyce Miles, sister Donna Dominguez with husband Joseph Bayless, nieces Sophie Bayless and Jennifer Bayless, Uncle, Aunts, cousins, and many friends.
Rosary will be held May 17th at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2900 N. McCarran Blvd, Sparks, Nevada. Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salvation Army Addiction Rehab. Most importantly though, love one another generously as Jose did.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 12, 2019