Services
Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial
616 S Wells Ave
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 324-4611
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
North Valleys Regional Park Community Center
8085 Silver Lake Road
Reno, NV
Jose Patroni


1955 - 2019
Jose Patroni Obituary
Jose Patroni

Reno - On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Jose Patroni, loving husband and father of four, passed away at age 64.

Jose was born on April 12, 1955 in Lima, Peru to Jose Felix Patroni Gordillo and Maria Isabel Odiaga Andrade. He received his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and eventually relocated to Reno, NV where he continued his career as a pavement management specialist.

Jose had a passion for soccer, having played and watched his entire life. He enjoyed weekly trips to Costco, playing the lottery, seeing his grandchildren, daily walks with his dogs, and daily phone calls with his family. Jose will be remembered for his kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, and work ethic, and to his family, his stubbornness.

Jose was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, his wife, Teri Martinetti, his four children, Kevin, Brian, Andrew, and Anna, his brother Santiago, his niece, Sandra, uncles, aunts, and cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, 1:00 PM, at the North Valleys Regional Park Community Center, 8085 Silver Lake Road, Reno, NV 89506. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Jose's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://themmrf.org/get-involved/donate-to-the-mmrf/.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 24 to Oct. 14, 2019
