Jose Virgilio Dayupay Orolfo



Fallon - Our father passed on November 20th, 2020. Jose Virgilio Dayupay Orolfo was born in Naga City, Philippines September 30th 1954. He enlisted in the US Navy in February of 1975, where he served with distinction till February 1999, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer at his last duty station in Fallon, Nevada where he has resided since June of 1996. He has been an active member in the community, particularly with Freemasonry, serving as the secretary for many years in Guardian Lodge #53. He presided as the Master of Lodge in the first year of the millennium, 2001 and also served as the first official Grand Lodge of Nevada Representative to the Philippines.



To the many that knew him, he was honorable, principled, vibrant, and full of laughter. There was no better friend, father, husband, grandfather, or Brother. He truly embraced and embodied his role as a family man. To his family, he was their foundation, the example of dependability and dedication, life and love. He will continue to live on through his wife of 41 years, Lydia, four children, Jiemmy, Fiona Jane, JJ, and JC and his four grandchildren, Alexander, Charles, Josephine, and Roy. He will also be missed by the innumerable friends and family that are blessed and fortunate to know him.









