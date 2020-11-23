1/1
Jose Virgilio Dayupay Orolfo
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Virgilio Dayupay Orolfo

Fallon - Our father passed on November 20th, 2020. Jose Virgilio Dayupay Orolfo was born in Naga City, Philippines September 30th 1954. He enlisted in the US Navy in February of 1975, where he served with distinction till February 1999, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer at his last duty station in Fallon, Nevada where he has resided since June of 1996. He has been an active member in the community, particularly with Freemasonry, serving as the secretary for many years in Guardian Lodge #53. He presided as the Master of Lodge in the first year of the millennium, 2001 and also served as the first official Grand Lodge of Nevada Representative to the Philippines.

To the many that knew him, he was honorable, principled, vibrant, and full of laughter. There was no better friend, father, husband, grandfather, or Brother. He truly embraced and embodied his role as a family man. To his family, he was their foundation, the example of dependability and dedication, life and love. He will continue to live on through his wife of 41 years, Lydia, four children, Jiemmy, Fiona Jane, JJ, and JC and his four grandchildren, Alexander, Charles, Josephine, and Roy. He will also be missed by the innumerable friends and family that are blessed and fortunate to know him.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Home - Fallon
505 Rio Vista Dr.
Fallon, NV 89406
(775) 423-2255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Home - Fallon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved