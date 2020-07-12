Joseph "Joe" Daniel McCassie



Longtime resident of Fernley, NV, Joseph "Joe" Daniel McCassie age 79 passed away peacefully the morning of June 18, 2020 at his home. Joe was born on February 12, 1941 to the late Lynnwood Francis McCassie and Marion T. McCassie. He was preceded in death by his loving wife JoAnne McCassie. He is survived by his children, Daniel McCassie, Andria Wiltshire (Timothy) and Nicholas McCassie. Additionally, he is survived by his siblings Michael Walsh and Diane Morrissette. He left four grandchildren, Derek McCassie, Jake McCassie, Becca McCassie and Charlie McCassie and two great grandchildren Kennedy McCassie and Joseph Ryan McCassie. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Joe was a cowboy at heart and was drawn to the West after a visit to Nevada in his teens. He was born in Boston, MA and raised in Newton, MA. He married the love of his life, JoAnne Mare Vendetti in 1962 and together they moved to Reno that same year. They eventually moved to Fernley where they raised their family.



Joe worked for the Washoe County Road Department full-time and grew alfalfa and raised various livestock part-time. After 30 years of service, he retired from Washoe County in 1996. He remained friends with many of his co-workers and their families.



Family and community were very important to Joe. He was actively involved with Little League, 4-H and helped the youth of Fernley through volunteer work. He also donated his time dressing up as Santa Claus to raise money for various youth groups. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Holidays were always spent with family and close friends. He also enjoyed the many activities at the Fernley Senior Center which included Bingo and Poker with his many friends.



We will miss him dearly.



Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.









