June 8, 1949 – June 12, 2020



Joseph Edward Tibbals peacefully entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 12, 2020 at his home in Yerington, Nevada with his loving wife of 52 years, Margaret, at his side. He was 71.

Joe was born in Bishop California on June 8, 1949, the son of Joseph William Tibbals and Janice Kixmiller Tibbals.

Joe ranched with his father, Joe "Big Joe" and his brother Walter "Bogo" as Tibbals Ranch which included many properties throughout Mason Valley.

In between crops, Joe took his children, extended family and friends camping, boating and riding waverunners. Joe thoroughly enjoyed this part of summer. He watched his children grow up to waterski from ages of five and on up to adulthood. Joe had the best time turning Lahontan's beach 6 into "Tibbals Beach" and inviting all who would like to come. Every morning he treated everyone to his famous cheesy eggs and potatoes before another fun day at the lake with his cousins, uncles, children and friends.

Joe was a man of few words but many kind acts. He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Tibbals; his children, Sharon Landsberry, Karen Coutts, Leslie Tibbals, and Joseph Tibbals, Jr.; his mother, Dr .Carol Tibbals; his siblings Walter, Michelle, Bryon, Robert and Brock; and his eight grandchildren. No service is planned. Thanks, Joe, for all you've done for us. We'll miss you.

