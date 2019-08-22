Services
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Walton's Funeral Home
875 W. 2nd St.
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
Reno , NV
1934 - 2019
Joseph Lee Maez

Sparks - Joseph (Joe) Lee Maez passed peacefully away Sunday, August 18, in the comfort of his home at the age of 85. Joe was born in 1934 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Joseph Adonis and Cora Maez. He grew up in a small cabin on a sheep ranch near Meeker, Colorado and spent much of his youth helping his father around the ranch.

After high school Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served over 21 years, including tours in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. His distinguished Navy career started with service on the USS Taylor and then the USS Hancock and ended with intelligence gathering for the military. Through his hard work Joe achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer.

After his Navy career, Joe worked in the Washoe County District Attorneys office in their Family Support Division. He devoted many years to the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) becoming its National President in 2003. In the Reno area, he was an active volunteer with Disabled American Veterans, CASA, Hot August Nights, the VA Hospital and other organizations.

He was a strong family man who believed in guiding his children to live by strong moral values and a good work ethic.

He was preceded in passing by his parents and sons Fredrick and Christopher. He is survived by his lovely wife Alice, sisters Mary Whalin (Mike) and Ramona Nolan (Leonard), daughters Lani Eldredge (Matt) mother of Christina Green and Chad Lemus, Lorinda Maez mother of Alexa and son Joe Maez II (Julie) father of Kyler, Konor, Emily and Makenzie.

The Rosary will be held on Thursday, August 22, at 6:00 p.m. at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W. 2nd St.. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Reno at 10:30 a.m. A burial service will follow at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Joe's name to Honor Flight Nevada, www.honorflightnv.org
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
