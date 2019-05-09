Services
Vigil
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Parish
219 East Rockwood Blvd.
Spokane, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
219 East Rockwood Blvd.
Spokane, WA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Queen of Peace Cemetery
6910 South Ben Burr
Spokane, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Delaney


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph M. Delaney Obituary
Joseph M. Delaney

Spokane, WA - On Monday, May 6, 2019, Joseph M. Delaney, loving husband and father of four girls, passed away at the age of 85. Joe was born on April 10, 1934 in Sargent, Nebraska, one of six siblings to Roy and Anna Delaney. He joined the Air Force in 1952 and served for four years, including the Korean War, before he was honorably discharged. After leaving the Air Force, he met and later married Sharon, and went to work for Boeing as an airplane mechanic in Renton, WA. Joe and Sharon then moved from the Pacific Northwest to Reno, NV in 1968, where he worked as an RV mechanic, and the couple raised four daughters, Joanne, Diane, Kristine and Rose. He loved playing guitar, going for walks and Sunday drives, and having family get togethers. He was also very active in his church, and always generous with anyone in need. He was known for joking around and always getting people to smile. Joe could fix anything. He loved talking politics, playing the ponies, and seeing his grandkids. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Roy and his mother, Anna; his grandson, Alexander; his brothers, Don and Larry, and sister, Trudy. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his daughters Joanne (Ivar), Diane, Kristine (John), and Rose; and grandchildren Richard, Nikolas, Luke, Madeleine, Calvin, Margaux, Joshua and Harrison; his sister Maryann, brother David, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be in Spokane, Washington on May 11, 2019. Please visit Joe's online memorial page at: www.holycrossofspokane.org
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.