Joseph Wayne Paddock
Reno - Joseph "Wayne" Paddock, 83, passed away on May 15, 2020 with his wife Catherine of 63 years at his side. He was a week shy of his 84th birthday. He leaves his wife Catherine (Azcarate) Paddock; his daughter Renee (Paddock) Harris (James); his son, Robert Paddock (Alyssa); daughter-in-law Tracy Moran Paddock, grandchildren Tara Paddock Nelson (Ed), Ryan Paddock, Flynt Hill (Jolene), Chante Paddock Conway (J.C), Garrett Harris, Gatlin Harris (Victoria), Jolie and Jace Paddock, Heather Killion Timmins (Matt); Kaylea Sais-VanVliet (Cory) and great- grandchildren Skylee, Eddie, Kalea, Killion, and Roman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Warren and Ruth Beath Paddock, his son Richard, his daughter Rochelle and his brother Jim Paddock.
Wayne was born on May 22, 1936 in Utah, NV to Joseph "Warren" and Ruth (Beath) Paddock. He was raised in Elburz and Carlin Nevada, moving to Reno for High School. He graduated from Sparks High School in 1955, where he excelled in three varsity sports. He married Catherine Azcarate, his high school sweetheart in 1956. Wayne started his contractor's business and quickly built a successful career in residential and commercial construction. He received his unlimited contractor's license becoming the youngest man at the time to do so.
He coached both sons in baseball and came close to going to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. Wayne enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in all sports. He liked playing lotto, camping, duck hunting, fishing, boating and jet skiing. He belonged to a bowling league and was a member of the Reno Elks Lodge for 59 years. He and his wife Cathy enjoyed traveling and experiencing new adventures around the world, creating many unique memories.
Due to COVID19 restrictions and challenges a funeral will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to thank Tara with Home Instead Senior Care, Kindred Hospice, caregivers and hospital staff for their care and dedication to Wayne.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 17 to May 20, 2020