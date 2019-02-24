|
|
Joseph "Joe" Weipert
Spokane, WA - Joseph "Joe" Weipert was born 5/3/1951 In Madera, California and passed away 2/4/2019 at his home in Spokane, WA.
Joe was the oldest of seven children born to Roy and Patricia Weipert. During his childhood, Joe lived in many states due to his father's job.
He attended RA Long High School in Longview, WA. but graduated 1969 from HV Cooper High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Joe worked in hospitality in Reno for 36 years and bragged about meeting sport figures and celebrities. Joe retired from the Silver Legacy Casino Sports Book and moved to Spokane.
He was a smart man and an avid reader. He loved history, sports, following Nevada Wolfpack Basketball, and attending 49er and Giants games at Candlestick Park.
He is survived by siblings Michelle, Kathy (Mike), Kurt, Bill, Craig (Camille), and Cara (Chuck). Rest in Peace Joe.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019