Joseph William Schmidt

Joseph William Schmidt Obituary
Joseph William Schmidt

Reno - Joe Schmidt, 91, life long resident of Reno, NV; beloved Uncle passed away October 24, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 11, 1928 in Reno, NV. Joe served in the US Army and retired from the City of Reno.

Joe is survived by nephews, Edmond Matton, Lewis Matton and Timothy Matton; nieces Jeanette White, Linda Noia and Mary Babb; great nephews and nieces; great-great nephews and nieces; great-great-great nephew and niece; Texas relatives include Daniel and Janie Neiser and Virgil and Joanne Bobac.

A private family remembrance will be held.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019
