|
|
Josephine B. Doepker
Reno - Josephine B. Doepker, 70, of Reno, Nevada, a breast cancer survivor, was diagnosed with leukemia on June 19, 2019, passed away on February 10, 2020 from leukemia.
Visitation will be held at Ross Burke and Knobel Mortuary on February 20-21, 2020 at 4:00pm-8:00pm. Memorial Mass will be held at Little Flower Church on February 22, 2020 at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery.
Josephine was born on December 7, 1949 in Guiuan, Philippines. She was raised by her grandparents up until the age of about 14 years old where she then moved to the city of Manila, Philippines. She had to grow up at an early age and learn to be completely independent. Josephine was an actress in the Philippines for a brief time in her life, then was brought to the United States by her father at the age of 36. Josephine is the definition of a strong willed woman built of courage, faith and love. She was born a fighter and overcame any obstacle in her path. Her voice came with great power. Josephine's children were always her will to carry on as she was a woman of family and exemplified that you don't have to be blood to be family. All close to her heart, was her definition of family. Josephine's faith in God was always her daily strength. She always believed laughter was the medicine to sadness. Josephine was always loving and always loved.
Josephine was preceded by her parents, Joseph Edward and Epifania B. Doepker; her brothers, Joseph and Michael; her eldest son Albert "Bong". She is survived by her life partner, Rolando; her three siblings, Mary, Robert and Rosaline; her children, Salvador, Leogardo, Dennison, Josephine "Joy" AndreaJo, Elma and Elisa; her grandchildren, Maricar, Michael Angelo, Miguel, Kimberly, Gabriel Leo, Manamoui Mason and Dominique and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020