Josephine Lindgren

Josephine Lindgren Obituary
Josephine Lindgren

Sparks - Josephine, 96, joined her Lord & Savior in Heaven on July 16, 2019. She was born in Bayonne, NJ to Anne & Stanley Dziubanski. She was a Nun for 9 years teaching children. She left the convent to pursue a nursing degree and met her loving husband Harry Lindgren, and was married for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, June 11, 2001. She leaves her daughters Paula Smith (Wesley), Barbara Lindgren and Harriet Anderson (Walt); brother Jack Drake; grandson Shaun Hamann. She was preceded in death by her Grandson Kevin Hamann.

Josephine was a teacher, nurse, homemaker, loving Wife, mother and grandmother. She was deeply devoted to her family and friends touching the lives of many with her smile, generosity, caring heart and prayers. You will be missed Mom more than you know, but someday we will meet again.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:30 am, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2900 North McCarran Blvd., Sparks, NV. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Reno. Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks, was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 19, 2019
