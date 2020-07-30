1/1
Joshua Lee Conway
Joshua Lee Conway was born on September 13, 1972 in Reno, NV to Danny and Debbie Conway. He spent his early years in the Reno/Sparks area, graduating from Reed High School. Joshua enjoyed working with computers, after graduating Josh continued taking classes in the computer field. He was employed in that field and enjoyed his work very much. Josh was an upbeat friendly man who always had kind encouraging words for his family and friends. Josh passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on July 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Esther Otte and cousin, Melanie Brizendine. He will be loved and missed by his mother, Debbie and stepfather Jimmy Smith. His aunts Gwen Brizendine (Steve) and Connie Otte, Step children Theron, Catie and Minda. Cousins Tiffany (Stephen), Eric (Jamie) and Ethan (Ana) and many wonderful friends.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
