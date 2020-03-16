|
|
Joyce Ann Clark
Joyce Ann Clark was born February 14, 1948 in Albany, NY, and passed away on March 10, 2020 at home in Sparks, NV following complications after surgery. She loved her family and friends, cared deeply for her dogs, and always took care of others. She was known for her friendliness, spunk, and sense of humor.
She was a 1966 graduate of Troy High School, NY, and worked for NY State for 3 years. Joyce and Theodore "Ted" Clark met as penpals while he was in Vietnam. A good friend of Joyce's was stationed with Ted and gave her address to him. Ted wrote to her and their love grew for the next 9 months, through letters and cards. Ted then drove to New York, when he got back to the US. The rest is history!
After they got married they moved to Chico, CA, and she worked for California State Univ., Chico in the Fine Arts and English departments for 33 years as a secretary. After retirement, she moved to Sparks, NV to be closer to her daughter and grandkids.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Theodore Clark; daughter Michelle Orner (Lance) and two grandchildren, Justin and Sarah Orner of Sparks, NV; and her brothers Don Marsh of Scotia, NY, and Jim Manning of Troy, NY.
Services will be held at 10am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Home Community Church in Sparks, NV, with a viewing at 9am. She will be buried at the Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley, NV. In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to in her name.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020