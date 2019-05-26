|
|
Joyce Ann Mazenko passed from this Earth and into Eternity on Feb. 12, 2019, to the great sadness of her family and friends.
Ann (who has always gone by her middle name), was born in 1953 in Sheffield, on the Tennessee River, in Northern Alabama. Her birth date on July 11th was also shared by her father, Donald Mazenko.
In 1962, Ann's parents left Alabama, with their three young daughters in tow, and traveled to the San Francisco Bay Area, where Ann's father continued his Engineering career.
Ann attended schools in the South Bay and graduated High School in San Jose, CA, in 1971. She attended Community Colleges also in that area.
Ann was employed in various Clerical Support and Child Care positions during her working years, both in California and later in the Reno/Sparks area, to which she moved in 1989, to be closer to family members who had also moved to same. Ann adopted her daughter, Brittany during this early period of her Nevada time.
Shy and gentle, Ann always considered herself a homebody and was happiest amid domestic pursuits. Her greatest joy was in the company of her three grandchildren: Arabella, Jameson, and Tommy . . . . all of whom she adored. Ann also took much pride in her role as Caregiver to her father, during the last several years of his life.
Ann was preceeded in Death by her parents, Don Mazenko and Joyce Christine Mazenko, and by her youngest sister, Marti (Deane) Nishimura, of San Jose, California.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Brittany Mazenko Hacker (James), and the three grandchildren. Her sister, Donna Nijmeh, of Reno, also survives, as do Donna's sons, Lee Nijmeh and Adam Nijmeh. Esteemed Brother-ln-Law Deane Nishimura and his two children, Michael Nishimura and Maggie Nishimura, round out Ann's Immediate Family, as we join in our shared grief.
Cremation was handled by La Paloma Funeral Services. A Memorial will be held on Fri., June 28th, beginning at 9:30am in the Chapel at Our Mother Of Sorrows Cemetery, in Reno, with Pastor Jason Hall officiating, from Sparks Christian Fellowship. Luncheon is to follow at Bonanza Casino.
Also, a huge Thank You (!!) is extended to the staff of Renown Hospital, as well as to the Palliative Care Team, for all of their skilled, professional, attentive and insightful care during this difficult time.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 26, 2019