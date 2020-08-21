Joyce (Zamboni) SauerReno - April 25, 1937 - August 16, 2020Joyce (Zamboni) Sauer, 83 of Reno, Nevada passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Reno, NV. She was born April 25, 1937, and was preceded in death by her mother Anita Abbey, both of her husbands Louis Zamboni Sr. and Robert (Bob) Sauer, and her son Louis (Joe) Zamboni Jr. She spent many years working as a cook in the Washoe County School District.Joyce is survived by her loving son Frank Zamboni; Her sister Lola Putnam; Her granddaughter Susan Golay and great-grandsons William, Samuel, and Peter Golay.Joyce will always be remembered as a woman who loved her family more than anything. She was always willing to help her family and friends. She always had to stay busy. She spent most of her days doing many different craft hobbies (ceramics, sewing, quilting, crocheting, painting, etc).With everything going on in the world the family will not be holding a viewing or a service. Interment will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mountain View Cemetery.