Joyce Sue (Tate) Brush



Joyce Sue (Tate) Brush, 86, passed away peacefully on November 6th, 2020 at Renown Medical Center, Reno, Nevada. Joyce is survived by her husband of 67 years, Otis; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Steve O'Brien; her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Dianne Brush; her six grandchildren, Brooke, Justin, Clint, John, Brent, and Nichollas; Twelve great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.



Joyce was born in Red Jacket, West Virginia to Claudia and Chester Tate. Joyce and her five siblings grew up in Matewan, West Virginia where their father worked in the coal mines. The family moved to Gooding, Idaho in 1951, where Joyce finished high school.



Joyce met the love of her life, Otis, in high school. They were married in Richfield, Idaho in 1952. They soon added their two children, Karen and Gary. The family moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1960 where they lived until 1983 when, they moved to Reno, Nevada.



In Pocatello, Joyce worked at Bistline Hardware, BK Williams, H & R Block and was co-owner of the College Market for many years. After the move to Reno, Joyce worked as a book keeper for different businesses. Joyce was the personnel manager for the Thermax Company when she retired in 1997.



Joyce was active in the American Contract Bridge League where she was proud to have achieved the rank of Life Master. Joyce enjoyed teaching all her children and grandchildren how to play bridge. She was a wonderful cook who made many memorable holiday meals for her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren who will greatly miss their Grammy's delicious biscuits and gravy.









