Judith Ann Starr
Reno - Judith Ann Starr passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Reno, Nevada. Judy was born on April 30, 1939 to Ervin and Josephine Starr in Denver, Colorado and grew up in Louviers, Colorado.
She graduated from Douglas County High School in 1957 and went on to work as a nurse's aide at Swedish Hospital in Englewood, Colorado. She followed her older sister, Yvonne, to Reno in July 1968 and worked at St. Mary's Hospital until her retirement in 1988.
Judy enjoyed tennis, art work, baseball, gardening, and especially her cats - she was hardly ever without a cat! She sang for many years in the choir at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Reno; the highlight being a performance for the Pope at the Vatican.
Due to an unfortunate accident, she resided the last few years at Longevity II Senior Care in Reno, where she was living at the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Susan Starr. She is survived by Larry and Yvonne Kirk of Reno; nephews Joel (Hallie) Kirk, Kevin (Lisa) Kirk, and Chris Anderson; along with great nieces, Riley and Taylor Kirk.
A private inurnment for family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Humane Society.
