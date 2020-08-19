Judith Ann White
Judie White, 76, passed away August 14. 2020 at her home in Reno, NV, bringing an end to her short and courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 29, 1943, in Covina, CA, the daughter of Frank Elmer Ewing and Irene Demianczyk Ewing.
Judie graduated from Los Altos High School, Class of 1961. Following graduation, she attended beauty college. She worked a variety of jobs throughout her life, including co-ownership of Hotsy Cleaning Systems, and a buyer for Carson Tahoe Hospital before retiring in 2004.
Judie married Ray White January 18, 1965 in Pomona, CA. They relocated to Bishop, CA in 1966 where she gave birth to their first child, Kimberly White. In 1967 they moved to Reno, NV where Judie gave birth to daughters Liane White Youngerman and Tiffany White McMaster.
Judie was a woman of many talents who served her community. Judie was a devout member of the Riverview Adventist Church. Her love for the Lord and commitment to serve left a true impact on the Reno community. Judie crocheted afghans to welcome new life into this world and comfort the sick. She worked with her friends to recycle used grocery bags and make them into beautiful mats given to homeless in the winter as part of her homeless missionary. Judie was a gifted cook and honored her family traditions by making pierogis for family functions. A talented artist, Judie painted over 100 paintings, many of which are featured on fineartamerica.com
. Her paintings graced the cover of her annual Christmas cards to share the love of the holiday season. Judie enjoyed hiking, swimming, and horseback riding. Spending time with family and friends meant the world to Judie, but her true joy and legacy is rooted in her 55 year marriage to Ray and time with her daughters and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Judie is proceeded by brother Harry (Bucky) Ewing, and sisters Claire (Terrie) Marjama, and Lois (Fussy) Thompson. Surviving in addition to her husband, Ray White, are siblings Lillian Babin, Irene Michael, David Ewing, and Grace McCloskey, daughters Kimberly White, Liane Youngerman, and Tiffany McMaster, and grandchildren Sabella Snyder, Christian McMaster, Raina McMaster, and Aiden Youngerman.
A service of remembrance will be held August 30, 2020 at 3 pm at Riverview Adventist Church with limited attendance. The public is invited to view the service at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyHi3xlX6uPcOQsdgJBRGaQ
.
Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend is now resting in the arms of Jesus!