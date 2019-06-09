|
|
Judith Ann (Daniels) Ze (nee Farrar)
Reno - Judith Ann (Daniels) Ze (nee Farrar), 73, passed peacefully surrounded by her children, on May 29, 2019 in Reno, Nevada, after a brief but valiant battle against cancer. Born June 24, 1945 to Arthur Farrar and Willie Estella Glenn, Judy spent her formative years in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco. She married Richard Daniels and together they raised five children in San Jose/Campbell, CA. In 1978, Judy relocated to Reno, where she founded Judy's Dance & Costume Co. (fondly called "Judy's" and later renamed Judy's Dance Shoppe), a local business that she and her family owned and operated for nearly 39 years.
Also in Reno, Judy bred thoroughbred racehorses and invested in real estate. She loved buying and selling homes, and that hobby led to her most recent endeavor as a licensed Nevada Realtor®, a career which she enjoyed for over 16 years. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Judy lived in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico, where she loved the people, studied Spanish and worked with charities. In 1991, she returned to the States to spend time with her grandchildren and open a new store, 1887 Dance Shoppe, located on Union Street in San Francisco.
An amateur event planner and midwife, Judy relished in helping others celebrate life's greatest moments. Whether she helped you buy or sell your home, fit you in ballet shoes, delivered you or your baby, or helped plan your wedding, Judy did it with class, grace, humor, and a little sass. Always passionate about adventure, Judy was well-traveled, enjoying the sights and cultures of other countries across Europe, Russia, Cuba, Mexico, Kenya, India and Thailand.
Judy is preceded in death by son, Gerald Daniels, her parents, and siblings Ruth Mayo, Edward Farrar, and Iris Gayle Farrar. Judy is the beloved mother of Thomas Daniels, Cindy Peak (Glenn), Donna Fuller (Gary), and Anthony Daniels (Jennifer); cherished Mimi to grandchildren: Erin (Patrick), Allison, Sarah (Casey), Nicholas, Mackenzie, Benjamin, Logan, Bryce, and Isabella; faithful companion to dog, Lucy; and dear friend to many. She will be greatly missed, but forever remembered for her vivacious spirit and zest for life. In true Judy fashion, she wished to celebrate with us in life rather than in death. Private service and Inurnment will be in San Francisco.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 9 to June 12, 2019