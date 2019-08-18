|
Judith Joan Poore
- - Judith Joan Poore passed away unexpectedly Saturday August, 3, 2019. She was born June 25, 1937 to Eric and Johanne Kaseberg in New York City, New York. In 1955, she graduated from Julia Richman High School in New York City. After meeting George Poore, the love of her life who passed away in 2015 after 60 years of marriage together, they moved to Boston, Massachusetts, Honolulu, Hawaii and later to Reno, Nevada. Judy was a medical assistant in Reno for many years, but the true focus of her life was her faith in God and love of her family.
Judy and her family were all charter members of the South Reno Baptist Church, which they helped start 45 years ago. She loved children and regularly staffed the church nursery for 30+ years. Judy was seen every Sunday morning rocking little ones and had the blessing of seeing some of the babies that she held grow up into adults who now serve her church. Her hobbies were traveling, gardening, sewing, and needlepoint, but she had a passion for knitting hats and blankets for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Renown Hospital.
Judy was a devoted wife and dedicated mother to her two sons, Stephen (Diana) and Richard (Susan) and two daughters Donna and Wendy (Tim). She was a thoughtful, dependable, concerned grandmother to five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Judy's sense of humor, deep love, caring nature and zest for life will be greatly missed by her family and many, many friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m. at South Reno Baptist Church. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the South Reno Baptist Church for the enhancement of the nursery program which Judy loved.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019