Judith "Judy" Sweeney Hobson Carroll
Reno - Judith (Sweeney Hobson) Carroll, formerly of Reno, passed away in her own bed on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was 79 years of age, though eternally youthful and vibrant of spirit.
Judith's life was replete with adventure and many chapters; the Reno chapter brought her to the Biggest Little City in the early 1960s, where, among other happenings, she met, fell in love with, and married Pick Hobson, a pioneer in Reno's gaming industry. Together they raised daughter, April, and enjoyed a close, loving family life for several years, camping and traveling around the country, riding horses, and ranching. After their marriage dissolved suddenly and sadly, Judith left the Reno area, thus setting into motion her next many chapters of new addresses, travel, and adventure.
Those interested in learning more about Judy's life, or wishing to memorialize her, may refer to her memorial page at https://tributes.com/judys_wild_ride . As Judy's friends and family are scattered across the country and world, this memorial page shall serve as her memorial service.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 6, 2019