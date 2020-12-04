1/1
Judy Ann Garrick
Judy Ann Garrick

Reno - Judy Ann Garrick

October 1, 1963-November 30, 2020

Judy passed away unexpectedly on November 30th, 2020 in Reno, Nevada.

Judy enjoyed concerts, traveling, and spending time with her pets. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be remembered for her joy for life and ability to bring a smile to anyone she met. Her laughter, smile, humor, positivity, and caring nature will be greatly missed.

Judy was predeceased by her mothers Joyce and Carol Chapman and father Ed Chapman. She is survived by her children Jena Casas and Holley Brown, their father Marc Garrick, her sisters Nancy Dibble and Sally Heskett and their children, her partner Roque Olivias, and many wonderful friends.

At this time no service is being held.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
