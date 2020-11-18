My lovely wife of 60 years, Judy Elder Pintar, passed peacefully with the love and support of her family around her on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at our home in Issaquah, Washington.In December of 2019, we discovered that she had lung cancer and consequently underwent radiation treatments. After a series of radiation treatments the tumors were reduced, but did not go away. She maintained a positive attitude throughout it all. At a follow-up review in mid-October, it was discovered the cancer had spread to her brain, and immediately began further radiation with no improvement. She was then admitted to the hospital but returned home at the beginning of November where she passed with her family at her side. Her passing has left not only a big hole in my heart but an even larger one in me. We shared a life together for more than 60 years -- since nearly before I can remember. I am fortunate for the wonderful life we shared and I could not be more grateful for the gifts we had: three wonderful children, four grandchildren and incredibly supportive family and friends. That is more than anyone could ask for.Judy was born in Smith Valley, Nevada to Bill and Claire Elder on March 8, 1938. Bill and Claire were also the best man and the maid of honor at my parents' wedding, so it is safe to say Judy and I have known each other from the very beginning. She grew up in Arlington, Virginia and, while I grew up in California, our families sometimes visited in Smith Valley, Nevada. One of our favorite stories to share during one of those visits was when we were wee age of four. We knew that soon our families would part, mine going west and hers east. Even then, our toddler brains knew something about the love we would share later down the road. So, we did what all normal four-year-olds do – we ran away together, with a little red wagon nonetheless. Of course, we got busted and she headed east and I west.However, our story didn't end there. During our teen years, her family visited us every few years and we quickly fell in love. But, as the ebbs and flows of teenage relationships go, our love was fleeting. In our early twenties we decided the long-distance intermittent love affair was not working so we decided to get married and we did in 1960. From there, our life together began. We were blessed to have wonderful children: Sam, Joanna and Jeff and our daughter-in-law, Cindy. We have four lovely grandchildren: Joanna's son Andrew and Jeff and Cindy's children Julia, Ella, and John.Judy poured her love onto everyone she met. She was everyone's cheerleader, she loved life and was a dear friend to many. She had a gift for telling stories and shared her love and enthusiasm with everyone around her - she gave that freely. She eagerly pursued information about our families history through ancestry research. She was a voracious reader and at one point owned a bookstore in Carson City, Nevada.I'm certain that if you asked Judy what she'd like to be remembered for, she would say for shining her light onto everyone that she knew, for making those closest to her feel loved and adored and for bringing a little happiness and peace into the world.Remember her in your prayers.If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider Overlake Hospital who helped her greatly in her final days.Designation – Cancer CareTribute Gift "in memory of" Judy Elder Pintar