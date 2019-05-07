|
|
Judy K. Deem
Reno - Our very loved, Judy Kay Deem, age 78, died on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Reno hospital. She was born in Crescent, Utah on May 5, 1940 to Samuel Eugene and Beverly Mae (Faulkner) Parkinson and had one younger sister Dixie (Mike) Etcheverry and a younger brother Kelly Parkinson.
Judy was raised in Utah with a love of cats, teasing her sister and sewing her own clothes. She loved all dancing, making others laugh with her quiet sense of humor and sharing her testimony with everyone she could.
She married Donald Harley and between them they have two children, Lori (Galen) Fletcher and Wayne LaValley while living in New York. After their divorce, she married Gary LaValley with whom she has another daughter, Vicki (Joe) DePiazza. While in New York, she worked at Beech-Nut Food for over 20 years to help provide for her family. Judy and Gary divorced which led her to move to Reno, Nevada in order to be closer to family.
While living in Reno, she met Rodger W. Deem while attending a church dance. They were married the following year in 1996 in the Oakland California temple. They have made their home in Fallon, Nevada.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Dixie and granddaughter Stephanie. She is survived by her husband, her children, 16 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous friends and extended family.
Judy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and has served as a Relief Society President, in the Sunday School and as a faithful temple worker at the Reno Temple. She had a very strong testimony of Jesus Christ and often spoke of her excitement towards the second coming.
Funeral Services will be held, Wednesday, May 8th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 450 North Taylor Street Building at 11:00am in Fallon, Nevada. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services beginning at 10:00am. A visitation will also be held on Tuesday, May 7th, at The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Hwy from 5:30 - 8:00pm in Fallon, Nevada. Graveside service and internment will be in the Willard, Utah Cemetery at 11:00am on Friday, May 10th.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 7, 2019