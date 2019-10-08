|
Julia Schoenfeldt Leathers
Reno - September 7, 1923 - September 15, 2019
Born in Independence, KS on September 7, 1923, Julia (Judy) Schoenfeldt Leathers graduated from Independence High School and was always proud to be a Kansan; her license plate was J Hawk. From early childhood on, Judy loved horses and horseback riding, her first horse was Buttercup. Judy perpetuated the family legacy of loving ice cream and Boston Terriers, which continues with a son and granddaughters. On September 15, 2019, Judy passed peacefully in her sleep at 96.
When Judy attended Independence Junior College in 1941, she met Charley Leathers in class. During World War II, Judy moved to Denver with her sister Elaine and worked for the Federal Reserve for three years. During this time, Judy and Charley deepened their friendship, corresponding while Charley fought in the Pacific. After Judy moved back to Independence, she and Charley started dating and married on October 6, 1950 in Dallas, TX. During their 68 years of marriage, they were equal partners, best friends and soul mates.
Judy was a loving and devoted wife and mother, and she always supported and believed in her husband and two sons, giving them every opportunity to succeed. While Charley's career path took him to Dallas, TX; Waco, TX; St. Louis, MO; Roanoke, VA and Reno, NV, Judy embraced every move without complaining and thrived in living in different parts of the country.
Judy is preceded in death by her husband Charley Leathers, parents, Anne Emma Schuler and Carl John Schoenfeldt and by sister, Phyllis Elaine Miller. Judy is survived by son, Curtis (Julie) of San Antonio, TX, granddaughters, Ashley Timbrell (George) of Houston, TX and Lauren Morrison (Brady) of Bangkok, Thailand; son, Hal (Robin) of Roanoke, VA, grandsons, Roger (Lorie) of Phoenix, AZ and Carl (Alison) and great-granddaughter, Maddie of Apex, NC; brother, Roger Schoenfeldt (Adelaide) of Murray, KY, niece, Anne S. Ensor (John) of Stanardsville, VA; nephew, John Miller of Independence, KS and close family friend, Jim Oba of Reno, NV.
A Celebration of Life for Judy will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5-7 PM at West 2nd Events Center at 600 W. 2nd St in Reno, with program starting at 5:30.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to LEAD with Horses, P.O. Box 18045, Reno, NV, 89511 or donate online at donorbox.org/lead.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019