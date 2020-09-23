Julie Christine Morris
July 19, 1955- September 4, 2020
Julie Morris entered her eternal home and into the loving arms of Jesus on September 4, 2020. She passed peacefully with her children Jillian, William, Kaitlin, and sister Linda Tibbs, by her side.
Julie was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 19, 1955 to Frances and William Fitzgerald. She and her five siblings enjoyed their early years in St. Louis. Surrounded by an extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins, the love of all things Italian was nurtured.
In 1973, her family headed west to Las Vegas, Nevada. Julie finished high school, graduating from Clark High in 1974. She continued her education, earning her associate degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.
Julie was known for her bright smile, which captured the attention and heart of Billy Morris, whom she wed in 1986. Julie and Billy moved to Reno with toddlers Jilly and Willy in 1991. With the arrival of Katy a year later, the family was complete and Reno their home.
Diving into all that she could, Julie was a true Northern Nevada woman. A UNR Wolf Pack Ambassador, where she attended most at home basketball and football games. Julie was also involved with the Reno Rodeo Association, as comfortable in her cowgirl boots at the Reno Livestock Center as she was in her Nikes trekking along the Truckee River. She volunteered for both the Salvation Army and Awakening, a local organization dedicated to providing housing and restoration for victims of trafficking. She was a devoted member of her parish, Our Lady of the Snows, and could be found teaching Sunday school, doing readings, and serving as a Eucharistic minister.
Not content with all her volunteer efforts, Julie was also an entrepreneur. She loved to help children and started her own business, Miss Manners, teaching children the gift of proper etiquette.
Julie was an extraordinary woman. She battled breast cancer for over 25 years and fought it with courage and grace to the end. She never gave up hope and never wavered in her smile. She inspired all who knew her. Julie was kind and humble. Her fortune was her beloved family and friends, who never doubted her love and dedication to them. Julie's spirit, love, and legacy will be carried on by her loved ones.
Julie's private celebration of life will be held on Friday September 25th at 10am at Our Lady of the Snows Parish. This will be live streamed from https://youtu.be/Lh8owfyU3sU
. A scholarship fund in honor Julie has been established at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic School.