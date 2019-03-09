Julie Flint



Reno - 1951-2019



After an extended illness Julie passed away peacefully at her home with family.



Julie Alice Ryczkowski was born in July, 1951, at St Mary's Hospital in Reno, to Isadore and Evelyn Ryczkowski.



She was among the first students to attend the new constructed Peavine Elementary School, and graduated from Reno High in 1969. She received a degree from the University of Nevada in geology and was employed as an exploration geologist for the mining industry.



In 1984, she married David Flint (a fellow geologist), and had two sons: Justin and Matthew. As a family, they lived in and traveled to distant lands exploring and adventuring for nearly twenty years, eventually returning to Reno.



Her life-long interests include horseback riding, equestrian events, (her first horse was a wild mustang trained by her grandfather), exploring Nevada's out back, gardening and in later years agility dogs.



She is survived by her husband and two sons, grandson Everett Flint, mother Evelyn Oliver and brother John Ryczkowski.



Her Spirit is riding horseback into the sunset towards the lands she loves.