Julie WoodsReno - Julie Woods was born on April 18, 1929, and peacefully passed from this life surrounded by her family on September 12, 2020. Julie was born in Winnemucca, Nevada to Michel and Victoriana Goyhex. Her father was a Basque sheepherder and her mother raised their family and ran the home. It was not an easy life and these hardscrabble early years shaped Julie's life. Julie was proud of her heritage and spoke fluent Basque.Julie was educated at Winnemucca Grammar School and Humboldt County High School where she was a cheerleader and the captain of the volleyball team. It was in high school that Julie met her future husband, Don, a handsome, outgoing four sport star. Don and Julie were married shortly after high school and were married for 55 years until Don's death in 2003. Don and Julie lived life to the fullest - days at Rye Patch, nights dancing, and never missing celebrating New Year's Eve, except 1954 when their son was born on December 30.Julie was active in local events in Winnemucca, notably the Winnemucca Jayceettes, a group of women who met for decades.Don and Julie had two children who were the light of their lives - daughter, Denise, and son, Mitchell. They were active, engaged and enthusiastic parents, never missing a game or event.Other than family, Julie's passion was golf. She played her entire life, first at the municipal course in Winnemucca and later at Lakeridge, Washoe and Stead where she formed lifetime friends, lunching regularly with them until just months before her death. Julie golfed regularly until she was ninety. She was particularly proud of her four holes in one. She always seemed surprised when she was asked to join a foursome. None of us were, for there could not have been a more enthusiastic, fun golf partner.Julie and Don travelled the world together, and then Julie travelled on many special trips with her dear friend Delores Larragueta.Don and Julie answered the call of grandchildren and moved to Reno in 1978. Just as they parented, Don and Julie were involved in every aspect of their grandchildren's lives, again never missing a game, a program or a recital.Julie was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents, her brother John Baptiste Mentaberry, her sisters Patricia Uriguen, Helen Brown and Marie Louise Duck. She is survived by her daughter Denise Klaich (Dan) and son Mitchell (Marie), nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, her sister, Delia Holt and numerous nieces and nephews.We are so grateful to her wonderful doctors Tom O'Gara and Tejvir Singh and PA Bruce Gallio and the wonderful nurses at Infinity Hospice.Burial will be a private family ceremony in Winnemucca.