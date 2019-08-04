|
Justine "Judd" Marie Antoine Fulton
Sparks - Justine was born in San Francisco in an apartment with a view of the Golden Gate Bridge to Clela Eden and Maurice Antoine. With a French Grandmother caring for her, mom was speaking both French and English before she was three. Her parents divorced when she was quite young, and her mother supported the family working as a buyer for Macy's. Mom shared many wonderful stories of growing up in San Francisco and has called Nevada her home, but her heart was always in San Francisco. After her mother married Jimmy Smith the family moved to Reno NV in 1950. Mom graduated from the 'new' Reno High in 1955, went on to UNR, and joined Gamma Phi Beta. It was at a Gamma Phi Beta party where the girls invited the boys from Stead Air Force Base to 'liven things up' when she met Jack Fulton - Airman 2nd class, SERE instructor. Mom and Dad married July 6, 1957 and had a wonderful life raising three busy girls. Mom loved cooking, sewing, camping with family, decorating, and going to any activity in which her daughters and grandchildren were involved. Mom and Dad were married 62 years and Dad was an ever-present support, especially during her battle with cancer. Dad was at the hospital and rehab center every day from sun up to sun down often being told to go home and rest. Not a day went by without one of us at mom's side. Mom continued her battle at home and Dad became quite the domestic force- cooking, cleaning, shopping and caring for her. We are so proud and thankful Dad was able to support Mom in every way.
She is survived by her husband Jack Fulton, daughters Justine (Joe) Peltier, Yvonne (Tim) Wolken, and Jackie (Grant) Combs. Grandchildren Danny (Bri) Peltier, Laura (Greg) Canfield, Andrew Wolken, Chris (Lindsey) Wolken, Leanne Combs (John Colligan), and Tom Combs. Great Grandchildren Delsey Wolken and coming soon Baby Canfield.
We would like to say thank you to the staff of Infinity Hospice Care, especially Nurse Debbie and CNA Jordan, your kindness and support is greatly appreciated.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019