Kaitlyn Josephine Harrison
Kaitlyn Josephine Harrison was born August 3, 2006 in Reno, Nevada to Andy and April Harrison. Kaity passed away September 27, 2020 in Sparks, Nevada. Kaity spent her entire life in Nevada and was in the 9th grade at Sky Ranch Middle School. Kaity loved her big sister Liliana and was her dad's best hunting buddy. Kaity loved to go to Reno Aces games with her dad Andy and Kaity loved her cat Star. Kaity was close with her maternal grandfather who she referred to as Mimi dad. Kaity was of the Jehovah's Witnesses faith and was a member of the Sparks Kingdom Hall. Kaity leaves behind; her father Andy Harrison, sister; Liliana Gillian Harrison, maternal grandfather; Bill Phillips, paternal grandmother; Kathy Harrison, aunt; Sadie Harrison, and cousin; Shasta Seal. Kaity was preceded in death by her grandmother Brenda Phillips.
Arrangements are being taken care of by Truckee Meadows Cremation and Burial Services. A GoFund me has been established to assist the family. www.gofundme.com/f/harrison-family-tragedy