Karen Ann Thorman (Katai)



Sandy, OR - February 22, 1957 - September 26, 2020



With much sadness, we share that Karen Thorman passed away suddenly at home in Sandy, OR. Born in Cleveland, OH, she was a longtime Reno resident, moving to Oregon in 2007 to be near her cherished daughter and family.



Preceded in death by husband, John Thorman, parents, Walter and Evelyn, and brother, Walter Katai.



Lovingly remembered by daughter, Sydney Jette (Brandon), granddaughters, Delilah and Aurelia, sister Laura Asher (Reuven), half-brother Michael Katai (Ann), and stepchildren Dane Thorman and Katrina Diehl. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend. The recent death of her beloved husband of 42 years, John, was heartbreaking, and she struggled with her grief and some challenging health issues. Karen was a warm-hearted, sensitive soul who will always be with us in spirit. Services are private for the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store