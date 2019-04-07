|
Karen Dale Carter
Asheville - Karen Dale Carter passed away in Asheville, North Carolina on March 27, 2019 at the age of 64 years old. Karen was born in Redwood City, CA, and moved to the Reno/Sparks area when she was twelve years old. Karen graduated from Reno high and stayed in the area through her adult life where she went on to lead a successful professional life as an Escrow Officer in the title insurance industry for many years. Karen was well known and respected in her industry as a woman who was a hard worker and sincerely cared about the service she provided her clients. Karen moved to Asheville, North Carolina in February 2018 to be close to her son Eric and his family.
Karen is survived by her mother Dolores Blaylock, siblings Robert Blaylock, Trish Blaylock, and Christine Blaylock Maisino, sons Brian Carter and Eric Carter-Spurio, and grandchildren Ranee Jackson and Kayam Carter-Spurio. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Blaylock and sister Debbie. Additionally, she is survived by her cousin Susan Banks, nieces Danielle, Kala, nephews Travis and Trevor, and great nephew and niece, Johnny and Alyssa.
For those who knew Karen well, they knew she was a true and loyal friend, and that nothing mattered more to her than her family. She worked hard to provide and without a doubt showed her love through action. She was there, showing up whenever she was needed and she will be missed by all who love her dearly. Her strength and courage, not only in the final years of her life, but for all of her days will be remembered and honored for all time.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019