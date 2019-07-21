|
Karen Diane Zbikowski
Reno - Karen Diane Zbikowski died in the hospital July 15, 2019 following a hard battle with cancer.
Karen was born september 9, 1958 in McKinleville, CA to her parents Charles and Carole Baldosser.
She is survived by her Husband Kim; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Kit; Son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Corrina; brother and sister-in-law, David and Audrey; and 5 grandchildren.
Karen will have a celebration of life service at Hope Community Church at 10:30 am. on August 10.
755 Trademark Dr. Reno, NV. All are welcome to attend and celebrate this wonderful woman.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 21, 2019