Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Hope Community Church
Karen Diane Zbikowski Obituary
Reno - Karen Diane Zbikowski died in the hospital July 15, 2019 following a hard battle with cancer.

Karen was born september 9, 1958 in McKinleville, CA to her parents Charles and Carole Baldosser.

She is survived by her Husband Kim; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Kit; Son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Corrina; brother and sister-in-law, David and Audrey; and 5 grandchildren.

Karen will have a celebration of life service at Hope Community Church at 10:30 am. on August 10.

755 Trademark Dr. Reno, NV. All are welcome to attend and celebrate this wonderful woman.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 21, 2019
