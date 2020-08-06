Karen Elizabeth (Depaoli) Bell



Karen Elizabeth Bell, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 83 on August 1st, 2020 at her residence.



Karen was born on August 22, 1936 in Reno, Nevada, and was the only child of parents, Harry and Charity Depaoli.



She was raised in Reno, where she attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, Billinghurst Middle school, and Reno High School. In 1955 she went to work as a teller at FIB and then to Nevada Bank of Commerce as a bookkeeper. When her children began elementary school, she wanted to spend more time with them and went to work as the school librarian. After several years, she returned to bookkeeping and worked with several local restaurants. She retired in 1997 from the Omelette House after 16 years as Controller.



On May 18th, 1956, Karen married the love of her life, Donald D. Bell, Jr. , with whom she raised 3 sons.



Our mom dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Although she was a modest and private person, she was our biggest fan and always our greatest supporter. Her hobbies, interests, and passions were solely to see our health and happiness. Mom covered her walls, tables, bookshelves, and anywhere else she could find space in her home with photos, cards, and articles of both family and extended family. Many of us were blessed and now eternally grateful to have spent her final weeks by her side. She is already missed.



Karen was preceded in death by her father, Harry, and mother, Charity; husband, Donald; her son, Michael; and grandson, Tyler. She is survived by her loving sons Mitch and Mark; seven wonderful grandchildren; Paige, of Phoenix, Az; Alena, of Palm Springs, Ca. ; Camila, Ryan, Stefani, Spencer, and Ava Grace, all of Reno; and 6 great grandchildren.



At her request, a private service and Celebration of Life will be held.



We would like to thank Kindred Hospice, with special thanks to Nurse Jacqueline and CNA Claudia. Your kindness and love for her, and for all of us, will never be forgotten.



Please share any memories or condolences in her memory book.









