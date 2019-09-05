Services
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
Reno, NV
Karen L. Griffith

Karen L. Griffith Obituary
Karen L. Griffith

Yuma, AZ - Karen, born in Tonopah on March 25, 1943, left us on August 26, 2019 after a brief illness. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 58 years, William Griffith, her daughter Beth (Kent), sisters Peggy (Mike), Geri, Jan (George), brother Clay (Linda) and five grandchildren. Karen is preceded in death by her sons, Jeffrey and Gregory and daughter Denise, mother and father Jean & Verl Theobald. Karen was very kind and loving. Family was everything she needed in life. She will be greatly missed by those who had the honor and pleasure to know her and love her. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 13th at 11:00am at Mountain View Cemetery in Reno, followed by a luncheon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1114 Prater Way in Sparks.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11, 2019
