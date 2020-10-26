1/
Karen Smith
Karen Smith

Reno - On 10/10/20 Karen S "KK" Smith passed to glory in Sacramento, CA.

Karen was born to loving parents Louise Baynes and James Stitts in Cook County, IL. Most of her life was lived in Reno, NV. She attended Hug High School and various local churches.

She leaves behind daughters LaJoyce Smith, Erika Gilbert, four grandchildren, brother Charles Smith, sisters Deborah Allen and Michel Baynes, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be Friday 10/30/20,1:00 pm, Mt. View Mortuary, with a viewing on 10/29/20 from 6-8 pm at Mt. View Mortuary.



Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
