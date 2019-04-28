Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Vietti residence
922 Desert View Dr
Sparks, NV
View Map
Kari Lynn Vietti Obituary
Kari Lynn Vietti

Sparks - After a courageous and long fought battle with cancer, Kari Lynn Vietti passed away on April 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 49.

She is survived by her husband Raymond, son Dylan (11), father Gene, mother Gaye, siblings Jeremy and Nicole and many other family members and friends who loved her dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 4th, 2019 at 11:30am at the Vietti residence, 922 Desert View Dr., Sparks, NV 89434.

Kari was beloved by so many and everyday we will hold her memory in our hearts.

The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on the Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
