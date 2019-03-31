|
Kathaleen A. "Katie" Hill
Reno - Kathaleen A Hill "Katie" 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on March 1, 2019. She was born to William and Eunice Hill on September 17, 1931 in Garden Grove, California. She was the fourth of five children. Katie was a Veteran serving in the Women's Army Corp during the Korean War. She was the last of her family generation. She is survived by her son Stephen Williams (Tammy) and her four grandchildren Bridgette, Austin (Jodi) Cody (Jenny) and Katie (Tom). She is also survived by her only great grandchild Gracie whom she got the joy of watching grow through her first year.
Military Services will be held April 5, 2019 at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley at noon. Katie loved wearing bright colors and would love for you to wear whatever makes you happy!
She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019