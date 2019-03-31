Services
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Fernley, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathaleen Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathaleen A. "Katie" Hill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathaleen A. "Katie" Hill Obituary
Kathaleen A. "Katie" Hill

Reno - Kathaleen A Hill "Katie" 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on March 1, 2019. She was born to William and Eunice Hill on September 17, 1931 in Garden Grove, California. She was the fourth of five children. Katie was a Veteran serving in the Women's Army Corp during the Korean War. She was the last of her family generation. She is survived by her son Stephen Williams (Tammy) and her four grandchildren Bridgette, Austin (Jodi) Cody (Jenny) and Katie (Tom). She is also survived by her only great grandchild Gracie whom she got the joy of watching grow through her first year.

Military Services will be held April 5, 2019 at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley at noon. Katie loved wearing bright colors and would love for you to wear whatever makes you happy!

She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.