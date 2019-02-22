|
Katharine June Hakala
Reno - Katharine June (Kilbourne) Hakala died peacefully at home early in the morning of Sunday, February the 17th, 2019 at the age of 81. Katharine was born January 4, 1938 in Los Angeles, California. Her father, Dr. Norman Joseph Kilbourne, died days after he brought baby Katharine and her mother, Katharine Rebecca (Hillix) Kilbourne home from the hospital. She grew up with her mother, her beloved Aunt Enger 'Ning' Hillix and her sister Mary.
It was during her childhood in Los Feliz area of LA and while attending John Marshall High School that she developed her love of the mountains, hiking and the outdoors. She was a member of the Desert Peaks section of the Sierra Club and pioneered a new route up Mount Le Conte (13,936').One summer she skied across the Juneau Icefield from Alaska into Canada. There were few mountain wildflowers she couldn't identify.
Kathie entered Stanford University in 1955. It was in a botany lab that year that she met her husband to be Thomas Hakala. In her sophomore year she joined Hurlburt House and in the summer of 1957 Kathie and Tom married in Los Angeles. In the fall of that year they moved to Boston, MA where Kathie transferred to Radcliffe College Harvard and her husband entered medical school. After graduating from Radcliffe, Class of '59, with a degree in biology, she earned a master's degree at the Harvard Graduate School of Education in 1960 and taught college chemistry in Boston.
After Tom completed his surgical training in Boston they lived in Lima, Peru, Sacramento, CA, Potomac, MD, and Minneapolis, MN, before moving to Pittsburgh, PA where they lived for 27 years and raised four children.
Her love of mountains and the outdoors led Kathie to return to school and earn a Ph.D. in geology at the University of Pittsburgh in 1999, following which she did paleoclimatology research in the Western United States. The main focus of her research and publication was Quaternary Period climate change.
Kathie and Tom moved to Reno in 2003 and built a house with views of the mountains she so dearly loved. At home she enjoyed growing azaleas and roses as well as grapes, strawberries, peaches, plums, pears, and apples. On weekends she enjoyed reading to her grandchildren and fixing them waffles—sometimes topped with fruit she had grown.
Katharine is survived by her husband of 61 years, Tom, by daughters Kirsten Kilbourne Edmiston of Oakton, VA, Leslie Ann Hakala of Los Angeles, CA, and son Brian Everest Hakala of Wichita, KS, by grandchildren Nicholas, Kathleen, Marissa, Quinn, Owen, and Anna, and by Katharine's sister Mary Allerton Matossian. She was preceded in death by her son Bruce Hillix Hakala.
A few weeks before she fell ill, Katharine received a handwritten birthday card from one of her younger grandchildren. He wrote:
"YOU ARE AMAZING!
Three things I love about you are:
1. You are patient
2. You teach me
3. You are very kind"
He spoke for all of us.
A Memorial Service celebrating Katharine's life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada, 780 Del Monte Lane, Reno, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 22, 2019