Katharine "Katie" Sue Challacomb



Katharine "Katie" Sue Challacomb lost her battle to cancer on the morning of February 29th, 2020. Katie was born to Bill and Charlene Meyer on July 20th 1969 in Reno NV. She graduated from Fernley High School in 1987 and obtained her BA in Human Resources and Accounting (Cum Laude) in 2005. Katie married David Challacomb in 2001. She will forever be remembered for her radiant smile, laugh, and happiness. Katie loved her family and friends and will be missed by all.



Katie was preceded in death by her sister Kaylene Struemph and son Michael Challacomb. She leaves behind her parents, husband, daughters Bailie Scott (Nick), Jenny Challacomb, and Katie Challacomb-Smithson (Daniel), son David Challacomb II (Rachel), and several grandchildren (Stevie, Michael, Ellie, Lane, Abbey, Tristan, and Bodie) whom she loved dearly.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Grove in South Reno on June 19th, 2020 from 3p-7p. Due to the current pandemic and limit on number of people allowed to be together the first 2 hours will be reserved for immediate family.









